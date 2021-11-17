Toronto police officer who fatally shot renowned gunsmith did so in self-defence, says SIU

Ontario's police watchdog says the Toronto police officer who shot a renowned gunsmith in Simcoe, Ont., did so in self-defence.

Special Investigations Unit director Joseph Martino said in his final report on the case, released Thursday, he found "no reasonable grounds to believe" the officer who shot Rodger Kotanko committed a crime.

Kotanko died from multiple gunshot wounds, an autopsy later revealed.

Police were executing a search warrant at the 70-year-old gunsmith's workshop on Nov. 3.

The director's report states Kotanko was inside the workshop with a customer. The door to the workshop was open when two officers identified themselves as police.

The report states the officers asked both men to raise their hands — the customer complied but Kotanko didn't, despite multiple requests.

"Within seconds of their entry, Mr. Kotanko reached with his right hand toward the workbench, retrieved a firearm, and pointed it at the officers as they yelled at him to drop the gun. He did not," reads the report.

That's when an officer shot Kotanko four times.

"The officer fired his weapon to protect himself — and possibly the other officer — from a reasonably apprehended assault. For reasons unknown, Mr. Kotanko ignored the officers' direction to raise his hands, picked up a firearm, refused to drop it and pointed the gun at the officers."

The report states two civilians and six officers were interviewed.

The lawyer representing Kotanko's family did not respond to requests for comment.

This comes as the Toronto Police Services Board faces a $23 million civil suit from the family, who accuse police of conducting a wrongful raid.

