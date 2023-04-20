Ontario investigating paramedic response to killing of gunsmith Rodger Kotanko by Toronto police

Ontario's Ministry of Health is investigating how Norfolk County Paramedic Services responded to a 2021 police raid that killed renowned gunsmith Rodger Kotanko.

Hannah Jensen, press secretary for the office of deputy premier and health minister Sylvia Jones, confirmed the investigation to CBC Hamilton on Thursday morning.

Jensen didn't provide any details including when the investigation started and what spurred it.

"As this is an ongoing investigation, it would not be appropriate to comment," she said.

Norfolk County Paramedic Services didn't respond to questions before the deadline.

Mike Smitiuch, the Kotanko family's lawyer, told CBC Hamilton he's aware of the investigation but doesn't have many details.

"Any emergency care needed by Rodger was started due to the improper actions of the Toronto police," he said. "That said, the family of Rodger are concerned he did not receive all the required care after he was shot."

Police raid is at centre of $23M lawsuit

A Toronto Police Service officer shot the 70-year-old while executing a search warrant on Nov. 3, 2021, at his gunsmithing workshop on Port Ryerse Road, deep in rural, southern Ontario.

The raid is at the heart of a $23-million lawsuit filed by Rodger Kotanko's family, who allege an "unlawful" raid led to his "wrongful death." None of the claims have been proven or tested in court.

Police raided Kotanko after alleging he illegally removed the serial numbers off two guns involved in crimes.

Rodger Kotanko's home on Port Ryerse Road sits left of his workshop where he gunsmiths. His family's lawyer, Michael Smitiuch, said Kotanko did work for local police, the military and international clients. (Bobby Hristova/CBC)

When they raided Kotanko's gunsmithing workshop, located right beside his home, police say Kotanko pointed a gun at officers, which prompted them to fire four shots.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Ontario's police watchdog, said in a report the police did nothing wrong, adding that a civilian witness who was in Kotanko's shop at the time provided evidence that was "materially consistent" with police's version of events.

Kotanko was taken to Norfolk General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the SIU.

His family, meanwhile, says Kotanko was a law-abiding gunsmith known around the world for his skill.

They say Toronto police failed to work with local police and take steps to minimize the potential for harm.

They also say police didn't let Kotanko's wife near him in his dying moments.

Smitiuch said an investigation into the paramedic response won't bring Kotanko back, but could help others if the investigation determines the paramedics didn't provide proper care.