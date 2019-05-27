Mom with 3 kids in her car charged after making road rage death threats: police

A Hamilton woman is facing charges, police say, after intentionally crashing into another person's vehicle during a road rage incident, while her three children were in the car.

The 26-year-old was driving north on John Street around 6 p.m. on Sunday when the collision occurred, according to police.

Lane restrictions were in place because of construction and the woman was having trouble merging as another vehicle was in the way, say investigators.

She eventually managed to change lanes, but police say the drivers then started yelling at each other.

While waiting for the traffic light at the intersection of John Street North and Wilson Street police say one woman flicked her cigarette out of the window and the woman behind her "purposely" drove into her vehicle from behind.

Both women then got out of their vehicles and police say one of them made death threats toward the other and assaulted her.

The suspect was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Investigators say the victim was not hurt.

Police say during the entire confrontation the woman's three children, all under eight-years-old, were with her. None of the kids were injured. The Children's Aid society has been notified.

The woman was arrested in hospital and charged with assault, dangerous driving and uttering threats.

She's scheduled to appear in court on June 25.