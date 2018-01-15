Road closures mean delays for commuters starting Tuesday

Some drivers will have to take some detours on their Tuesday as the city will completely close Locke Street in both directions between Hunter and Melbourne Streets. The closure is to accommodate the ongoing reconstruction project in the area and will last for approximately three weeks.

City of Hamilton communications officer Aisling Higgins says all sidewalks and businesses in the area will remain open.

"To manage traffic delays caused by the full closure of Locke Street, several surrounding one-way streets will be converted into two-way streets, including Hunter Street, Bold Street, Pine Street and Tuckett Street," Higgins said.

Parking lots available

Two parking lots will be available for visitors to Locke Street. One is located behind the Starbucks at 158 Locke Street South. That parking lot is accessible from Poulette Street. The second parking lot is at Blessings Church and can be accessed from Chatham Street.

Green and white signs labelled P1 and P2 will be placed in the area to guide visitors.

Over the coming months, Locke Street will receive the following upgrades:

Road reconstruction, including new curbs, sidewalks, bump outs and a freshly paved road surface.

Improved accessibility including urban braille and wider sidewalks.

Underground improvements including new 500mm and 200mm watermains and sewer lining.

Bike lanes will be installed from Hunter Street West to King Street West.

Street furniture, urban trees, increased parking, and a coloured concrete boulevard.

The city has created a special web page on this project for residents and visitors to learn more about the upgrades and track progress.

The city says it thanks residents for their patience and cooperation as it completes these important infrastructure improvements.