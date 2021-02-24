2 people in custody as Hamilton police investigate reports of a buried baby

Hamilton police say they've taken two people into custody as officers investigate unconfirmed reports of a baby buried at a home in the central lower city.

Police said in a media release that they received a tip shortly after midnight on Wednesday about "suspicious circumstances" at a home on Wellington Street North.

Officers are investigating a report of a baby buried at the home, police say, but cannot confirm that is the case right now.

Police say they expect to be at the location for several days.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Ebert at 905-546-4167, or Crime Stoppers.