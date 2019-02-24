Remains found in Welland Canal identified as missing St. Catharines teen: police

Officials have identified human remains found in the Welland Canal as missing St. Catharines teen Quintin Bingley.

The 18-year-old had been missing since late May.

Officers with the Niagara Regional Police marine and underwater search unit, along with the emergency task unit, began scouring the canal in January.

The section of the canal between Lock 1 and Lock 2 was drained. During a ground search on Jan. 4, police located the remains.

Investigators with the service's forensic unit worked with the Office of the Chief Coroner to recover the remains and send them away for examination.

At the time, police said the remains were "unidentifiable."

Sandra Kroeker, the teen's mother, previously told CBC News that if the search found something, she felt she might get some closure.

"But of course, we are all hoping they don't find anything," she added. "There's always that possibility that he is out there and he has run away."

Foul play not suspected

On Feb. 22, police say, detectives were told staff in the coroner's office had identified the deceased as Bingley.

Foul play is not suspected, according to police.

The teen's family has been notified and are asking for privacy.

Police thanked to community for its ongoing interest and support in the case.