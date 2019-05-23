Recently discovered remains of a Royal Hamilton Light Infantry (RHLI) soldier who died in the Second World War will be buried with the rest of his body nearly 75 years after his death.

The Canadian Armed Forces say partial skeletal remains found near Verrières, a village in the commune of Saint-Martin-de-Fontenay France, have been identified as those of Sgt. John Albert Collis, who died on July 25, 1944.

Collis was born in Lowville, Ont., just outside of Burlington. A profile put together by the government says he was a widower with a daughter when he married Dorothy Ruby Campbell in October 1939. Together the couple had one son.

He enlisted in Brampton that same year, serving with multiple regiments before joining the RHLI.

Collis was 28 years old when he was killed during Operation SPRING.

Lt.-Col. J.P. Hoekstra, the current commanding officer of the RHLI, said he's glad Collis will be resting with his comrades after all these years.

"We like to think that the members of the regiment, when they rest in peace it's that much more significant knowing all of them are there."

Dental analysis helped with identification

The forces say Collis' personnel file shows he was first interred in a temporary grave on July 26, 1944 before being moved to the Bretteville-sur-Laize Canadian War Cemetery.

In January 2017, some artifacts were discovered along with remains, which dental analysis helped identify as belonging to Collis.

Citing the "chaos and confusion of war," the military says it's not possible to confirm why his complete remains weren't retrieved from the battlefield, but stated the "harsh and inhuman conditions that confronted our soldiers" during the war as a contributing factor.

Sgt. Collis' interment is an opportunity for all Canadians to reflect upon those who served during the war, and to never forget their courage. -Harjit Sajjan, Minister of Defence

Collis' remains will be reunited with his grave during a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy on June 7 in the presence of his family and government representatives, according to a media release.

"The dignified laying to rest of Sergeant John Albert Collis reminds us of the tremendous price that many Canadian soldiers paid during the battles of the Second World War," stated Lieutenant-General Jean-Marc Lanthier, Commander, Canadian Army in a media release.

"We honour Sergeant Collis for his service and will forever remember his sacrifice."

'Lest we forget'

The soldier's remains were identified through the Department of National Defence's Casualty Identification Program which works to determine who soldiers were so they can be buried with a name and unit.

Defence minister Harjit Sajjan said Canada has a duty to provide a dignified burial for its fallen service members.

"Sergeant Collis' interment is an opportunity for all Canadians to reflect upon those who served during the war, and to never forget their courage. We will remember them."

Veterans Affairs has contacted Collis' family and said they are providing them with ongoing support as arrangements for his final resting place are made.

"The tragic circumstances surrounding the death of Sergeant John Albert Collis' during the Battle of Normandy reminds us of the conditions experienced by our soldiers during the fighting," explained Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs, adding more than a million Canadians and Newfoundlanders served during World War II, including more than 45,000 who died.

"Sergeant Collis will be honoured for his commitment and service to Canada," MacAulay said. "Lest we forget."