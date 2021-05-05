91 cases at Rebecca Towers COVID-19 outbreak

The COVID-19 outbreak at Rebecca Towers has surged, with 23 new cases over the weekend according to public health.

Data from Hamilton public health shows there are 91 total cases. Of those, 88 are residents and three are staff. The outbreak is also linked to one death.

This comes after tenants at the apartment building urged the city to set up a mobile vaccination clinic as soon as possible. On Thursday, paramedics started doing COVID-19 testing at the highrise in Hamilton's core.

The building is the site of the first outbreak declared at an apartment building in the city.

Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, the local medical officer of health, previously said investigation revealed the virus, which has been found in 17 units and on 10 floors, spread through residents "caring" for one another and socializing.

Medallion, the company that owns the site previously said it's in contact with public health and "adhering to any advice we receive in regards to the need for additional property management efforts, and any required communications to our residents."

While cases at the building date back to March, the outbreak was not declared until more than a month later, something residents have taken issue with and are demanding the city address.

Tenants also pointed out the building only has a single working elevator.

Medallion's office on Bold Street also has a COVID-19 outbreak, with two infected staff members.