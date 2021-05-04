COVID-19 outbreak at Rebecca Towers has led to 55 infections and 1 death: public health

Hamilton public health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a 17-storey apartment in downtown Hamilton and says there are 28 active cases right now.

Public health made the announcement in a media release on Tuesday afternoon.

It says there have been 55 cases and one death since mid-March at the building on Rebecca Street.

It also said the virus spread across 17 different units on 10 different floors. The apartment has a total of 164 units.

Public health says its investigation has shown close contact and socializing between residents may have contributed to the spread.

"We appreciate how concerning this is for the residents of this building and the impact COVID-19 is having on their tight-knit community," read the media release.

"It is vital that members of the public, even those who have been vaccinated, remain vigilant when it comes to public health measures until it is safe and said to be safe by the health professionals in all levels of government."

Paramedics testing residents on Thursday

Public health said it notified all residents of the building and has provided advice and recommendations for testing.

Paramedics will be on site testing residents on Thursday.

Public health is also working with management to ensure proper infection prevention and control measures are still in place.