Hamilton housing market rebounds with more sales and higher prices amid COVID-19

Predictions from experts that the real estate market will likely open up in June seem to be more promising, as the latest report from the Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) shows selling prices and sales were up in May 2020.

While home sales are still in a slump during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to last year, the average price of a home in May 2020 was $655,418 — 10 per cent higher than it was a year ago and 6.3 per cent higher from the month prior.

Data from Hamilton, Burlington and Haldimand shows the rise in prices. Niagara North data, however, shows prices there were slightly lower than near the end of April 2020.

RAHB President Kathy Della-Nebbia said, in a release, that the province's loosening of COVID-19 restrictions is upping consumer confidence.

"If progress continues and the weather cooperates, we should expect higher activity in June," she said.