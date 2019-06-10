Here's where in Hamilton-Brant-Niagara to watch the Raptors in Game 5 tonight

This could be a historic night for Canada, as the Toronto Raptors vie for an NBA championship in Game 5.

While more than 10,000 fans are expected to descend on Jurassic Park in Toronto on Monday, there are several places in the Hamilton-Burlington area where you can get fired up with a crowd.

Join the hype in Hamilton

If you're in the Hammer, head down to a free viewing party at First Ontario Centre on Monday.

The doors open at 8:15 p.m. and you'll need to snag a free ticket to get in. Fans are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for Hamilton Food Share.

TONIGHT: Join us, Spectra and the @HM_HoneyBadgers for a FREE viewing party of Game 5 of the NBA Finals at FirstOntario Centre!

Roar from Burlassic Park

Burlington has put its own spin on Toronto's Jurassic Park, with "Burlassic Park" at Civic Square.

Up to 2,500 people have come out for previous games, and the city is hoping fans will rally again on Monday — rain or shine.

"It's going to be momentous when they finally win the NBA championship," said Denise Beard, manager of community development.

Burlassic Park was at the Central Park Bandshell for Games 3 and 4, but it's back at Civic Square outside city hall for Monday's game. There will be Raptors prizes and contests, Beard said — at a previous game they played musical chairs.

Game 4: Friday, June 7. Central Park Bandshell. Viewing party begins at 8:30 p.m.
Game 5: Monday, June 10. Civic Square. Viewing party begins at 8:30 p.m.

The city of Burlington has also granted a noise by-law exemption for the Raptors game.

Niagara Falls glowing red

Niagara Falls is also gushing with Raptors spirit. The falls have been lit up in Raptors red for every game of the NBA finals and the Raptors flag is up in front of City Hall.

There will be a free Raptors viewing parties at a number of Cineplex theatres, including the Cineplex Odeon Niagara Square Cinemas. Tickets were previously listed as "sold out" online.

In support of the Toronto Raptors quest for an NBA Championship, Niagara Falls will be illuminated in red each game night of the NBA Finals at 9:30pm!

Welland's Civic Square

Welland also has a "Jurassic Park" where you can revel in the Raptors frenzy.

The game will be broadcast at the Civic Square at 60 East Main Street.

There will be free popcorn, a T-shift raffle, and a throw competition at halftime.

Viewing party in St. Catharines

In St. Catharines, you can watch on the big screen at the Meridian Centre downtown.

Doors to the free viewing party open at 8:30 p.m.

Basketball fever is taking over #StCatharines! Come cheer on the @Raptors as they take on the @warriors on the big screen at the @MeridianCtre!

Jurassic Park Brantford

Brantford also has a Jurassic Park at Harmony Square, however the city is waiting to see how the weather holds up before deciding whether it will go ahead tonight.

Hey Raptors Fans! We know that like us, you are looking at the weather forecast and wondering what's up with #JurassicParkBrantford tonight. Pleased follow this space and stay tuned for more information at noon today.

Transit disruptions

The Raptors face off against the Warriors at 9 p.m. ET.

With huge crowds expected in Toronto, the Union Station GO Bus Terminal will close starting at half-time on Monday.

Buses that usually come through Union Station Bus Terminal will detour.