Sir John A. Macdonald statue toppled in Hamilton park after hundreds attend rally, march

A statue of Sir John A. Macdonald was toppled in a downtown Hamilton park on Saturday after hundreds of people attended a rally and march calling for its removal.

The Hamilton Indigenous Unity rally, organized by members of the local Indigenous community, took place on the front steps of city hall in front of the Hamilton sign.

Organizers said the purpose of the rally was to show opposition to a July 8 council decision to keep the statue of Canada's first prime minister in Gore Park, which is located on King Street East near James Street South. Council voted 12-3 not to remove the statue.

After the rally, demonstrators marched to Gore Park, where a rope was tied around the neck of the statue and pulled. The statue then fell to the ground.

In a letter issued before the rally, organizers said the council's decision was "deeply disturbing" to Indigenous people.

"The purpose of a statue is to assert, promote and celebrate cultural values. By keeping this statue in a public space, it acts as a reminder of the values that lead to the forcible removal of Indigenous children and the destruction of families. It invokes great pain and forces community members to relive the trauma for which Sir John A MacDonald is partially responsible," the letter reads.

"Removal of the statue provides an opportunity for City Council to demonstrate that Indigenous voices are being listened to. It is time to take meaningful action. Removal also demonstrates that, while our history cannot be changed, we as a community now promote different values."

Hundreds are in attendance at a rally outside of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hamilton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hamilton</a> City Hall. Attendees are protesting Hamilton City Council’s July decision not to remove the Sir John A. Macdonald statue in Gore Park. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCToronto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCToronto</a> <a href="https://t.co/zy8rq10WDF">pic.twitter.com/zy8rq10WDF</a> —@Jessicangtv

The organizers said in the letter that the rally was also held to show support for the calls to action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Macdonald is considered an architect of Canada's notorious residential school system that took Indigenous children from their families.