Niagara border crossings closed after explosion at Rainbow Bridge connecting New York-Ontario

The Peace, Rainbow and Queenston/Lewiston bridges connecting Canada and the U.S. are closed after an explosion on the American side on the Rainbow Bridge, an official says.

Ron Rienas, general manager of the Peace Bridge, told CBC Hamilton the bridges were shut down on Wednesday afternoon.

On social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the FBI Buffalo account said: "The FBI Buffalo Field Office is investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge, a border crossing between the U.S. and Canada in Niagara Falls. The FBI is coordinating with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners in this investigation. As this situation is very fluid, that's all we can say at this time."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said on X that she "has been briefed on the incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls and we are closely monitoring the situation. State agencies are on site and ready to assist."

Law enforcement personnel block off the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge, on Wednesday in Niagara Falls, N.Y. The border crossing between the U.S. and Canada has been closed after a vehicle exploded at a checkpoint on a bridge near Niagara Falls. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News/The Associated Press)

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said "we have major issues happening right now at the U.S. borders in the Niagara Region. Right now we currently have the Rainbow Bridge closed in both directions in Niagara Falls. Niagara Regional Police, Niagara Parks Police as well as Canada Border Services are working on an incident in that area."

Schmidt said the Fort Erie Peace Bridge is also closed in both directions. He said to expect heavy delays in the Niagara area and encouraged people in the area to delay travel.

PMO in contact with U.S. officials

Justin Trudeau's press secretary, Jenna Ghassabeh, said in an email that the prime minister has been briefed "by the national security and intelligence adviser about the situation in Niagara Falls."

The email said the Prime Minister's Office is "in contact with the U.S officials. The minister of public safety, RCMP and CBSA are fully engaged and providing all necessary support."

"It's a very serious situation," Trudeau said, speaking to the House of Commons on Wednesday afternoon, adding his office will "remain engaged" on the incident for the rest of the day.

The Canadian Border Services Agency said on X just after 2 p.m. ET Wednesday: "We are aware of an evolving situation at Rainbow Bridge. We are liaising with our U.S. counterparts on this matter. The FBI is leading on the ongoing investigation."

The Niagara Falls Canada fire department's spokesperson said they are not involved in the response and have not sent any crews out.

More to come