As the investigation continues into what caused a car to crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing last month, American police say they're seeking a subpoena to compel car manufacturer Bentley Motors to release records.

Married couple Kurt P. Villani and Monica Villani, both 53, of Grand Island, N.Y., were killed in the collision on the bridge that connects Niagara Falls, N.Y. with Ontario on Nov. 22.

Kurt was driving the 2022 Bentley Flying Spur and Monica was in the passenger seat, confirmed John Faso, Niagara Falls Police Department superintendent.

Security camera footage shows a car travelling from the U.S. at high speed toward the Rainbow Bridge. It's seen hitting an object and flying into the air before crashing on the ground and exploding in flames.

A speeding car launched through the air and crashed in a fiery explosion on the American side of the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Niagara Falls, Ont., and New York. Both people in the vehicle were killed.

Initially, the incident was investigated as possible terrorism, and authorities closed the Rainbow Bridge and four other border crossings. It was later ruled out and is now being treated as a traffic investigation.

Faso said in a statement that officers had recovered the vehicle's "black box" data recorder, although it was "severely damaged."

Bentley says it will release information with subpoena

Bentley Motors has provided police with documentation about past vehicle recalls and general information about the black box, Faso said. However, he said, the company has refused to release personal information or records about the Villanis' particular vehicle without subpoenas.

Officers are working with the district attorney's office to secure those subpoenas, said Faso.

Bentley spokesperson Erin Bronner told CBC Hamilton the company hasn't refused to provide the information.

An attendant polishes a Bentley Flying Spur S during the media opening of the Brussels Motor Show on Jan. 13 in this file photo. On Nov. 22, married couple Kurt P. Villani and Monica Villani were in the 2022 Bentley Flying Spur that crashed at the Rainbow Bridge. (Virginia Mayo/Associated Press)

"Because the data pertains to personal information, to remain legally compliant, we must first receive a subpoena," Bronner said. "We will continue to co-operate with the investigators, and in the meantime our thoughts remain with the affected family."

Bentley has issued recalls for the 2022 Flying Spur, but related to entertainment screens brackets, incorrectly installed seat-belts and incorrect airbag information, according to the U.S.'s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The 2021 Flying Spur had been recalled for accelerator pedals getting stuck, but only for right-hand driving cars issued in Europe and Australia, and "not connected in any way" to Bentleys in North America, said Bronner.

On its website, Bentley describes its Flying Spur as a "luxury sedan" with "effortless power." The eight-cylinder engine has a maximum speed of nearly 320 km/h and can accelerate from zero to 96 km/h in four seconds.