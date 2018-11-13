Man arrested after 20 guns found in car at Rainbow Bridge

A New York man is facing a host of charges after allegedly trying to cross the Rainbow Bridge into Ontario with 20 undeclared handguns in his car, the Canada Border Services Agency says.

The incident happened back on Oct. 16, when a vehicle was examined at the bridge in Niagara Falls.

Inspectors and a detector dog team looked over the car, and found the guns concealed in an "after-market compartment" inside the car, a news release issued Tuesday says.

A 28-year-old man is now facing several charges under the Customs Act, including attempting to smuggle. He is set to appear in court on Nov. 14.

"This seizure and arrest demonstrate the ongoing commitment of the Canada Border Services Agency to prevent firearms from illegally entering Canada at the border," said Rick Comerford, regional director general for the southern Ontario region, in a statement.