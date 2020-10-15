Outbreak declared at Radius restaurant as Hamilton reports 30 more cases of COVID-19

Radius restaurant is the location of the latest COVID-19 outbreak in Hamilton, as the public health reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 across the city Thursday.

The outbreak at the James Street South eatery was declared on Oct. 14 after three staff members tested positive.

It's one of seven outbreaks that are currently ongoing in the city.

Statistics from public health show there are 196 active cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton as of Thursday.

The city has seen 1,466 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 1,233 (83 per cent) are recovered and 47 people have died.

McMaster has also announced a new case linked to the university.

A student employee at McMaster has COVID-19. (Bobby Hristova/CBC)

A student employee, who worked in the campus services building and was last on campus on Oct. 2, tested positive, according to the school.

"The building has since been thoroughly cleaned," reads an update from McMaster.

"Any contact tracing required is being managed by public health authorities. They will be directly contacting anyone who would be part of the tracing for this case."

The student employee is the fifth person connected to the school to test positive for the virus.