The videos were recorded at the grocery store, a ferry terminal and Walmart.

Each one shows a white man shouting, sometimes swearing, at people of colour.

One man was reportedly called an "illegal alien" and pushed back when he tried to leave. A family was berated for daring to ask a question "in my f--king my province." A man was threatened because he doesn't "talk like a Canadian."

Each incident is different, but they all share something in common. Short, sometimes shaky smartphone videos that have become a powerful tool for people to expose hate and validate their experiences with racism.

Ameil Joseph remembers the first time he was told to go back to his own country. Back then, there was no phone to record the incident.

Joseph, who now studies trends in racism and radicalization, was in the second grade and riding through a fast food drive through with his father, usually a fun occasion, when someone shouted at them.

Back then, there was little Joseph or his father could do.

But today, with smartphones never far away, the outcome might have been different.

Ameil Joseph is an assistant professor studying racism at McMaster University's School of Social Work. He says he's experienced racism throughout his life. (Ameil Joseph)

Joseph is an assistant professor at McMaster University. It's a natural fit for the son of Guyanese immigrants, but a role that can sometimes be emotionally exhausting on days like Friday, as he watched yet another video of a racist confrontation.

This one happened close to home, with a white man berating a couple at a Stoney Creek Walmart for not talking "like a Canadian" before claiming "I'm racist as f--k" and stating "I would kill your children first."

People feel somewhat empowered by being able to record and put evidence out there. - Ameil Joseph, assistant professor McMaster University

Joseph said it made him shake his head in sadness and anger. But he wasn't surprised.

"I think some of these videos are capturing what some people are experiencing on a regular basis," he explained, noting a viral cellphone video showing a Toronto man hurling racist insults at a Muslim family in Toronto was recorded just days before.

Lombray Ball, centre, is charged with assault and threatening death after a tourist filmed a heated exchange with a Muslim family on Toronto's harbourfront on Monday. (Mir Tabassum Javed/Facebook)

In that case, Toronto police charged a 50-year-old man with two counts of assault and one count of threatening death after investigators deemed that incident was a hate-motivated crime.

Video of a separate incident shot at a Sobeys in London racked up more than 2.4 million views on Facebook earlier this month. It shows a man in a red shirt blocking another man from leaving the store.

On Tuesday, police in London announced the man in the red shirt has been charged with assault, forcible confinement and causing a disturbance.

After Friday's parking lot confrontation in Stoney Creek, police in Hamilton charged Dale Robertson, 47, with threatening death. The service is now investigating the argument as a hate crime.

The power of video

Beyond the similarities in motivation and charges, Joseph said the cases have something else in common — they showcase the power of smartphones.

"People feel somewhat empowered by being able to record and put evidence out there."

He said that explaining that without video evidence, people who are insulted or attacked can often be made to feel that whatever happened was their fault or that they're exaggerating.

​Det. Paul Corrigan with Hamilton's hate crime unit confirmed police are continuing to use the video of the Walmart confrontation as part of their investigation.

"The video is useful," he said Monday. "We're still looking at that."

WARNING: This video contains offensive language.

The Walmart video was posted to YouTube by Patryk Laszczuk, who said he's a coworker of one of the victims.

He originally shared it as a way to help police find and charge the suspect, but said since the arrest it's become much more.

"The point is not to make it about specifically the people involved," he explained. "It's to show that this is an issue that's still occurring on a day to day basis."

If it's not shown then people don't see it for what it is. - Patryk Laszczuk

Laszczuk said Canadians, especially those living in the GTA, can sometimes "turn a blind eye" to racism around them

He was even sent a "surprising number" of messages after the video telling him to take it down because he was supporting hate speech and promoting division.

Patryk Laszczuk is hoping the video he posted of a man shouting "I'm racist as f--ck" at one of his coworkers starts a conversation about racism in Canada. (Patryk Laszczuk/YouTube)

Since sharing the video Friday Laszczuk has also been contacted by news organizations around the world and said he's hoping it helps kick start a conversation about racism in Canada.

"If it's not shown then people don't see it for what it is," he added. "We have to stop being ignorant to the situation. It's just as bad as it is in the states and we have to shut it down."

Videos also act as evidence people who experience racism can share to show what happened, while finding communities of support and people who are willing to confront racism, according to Joseph.

That support is especially important in a social climate where the professor says leaders in the United States, Canada and in Europe seem to be supporting anti-immigrant messages.

"You feel that people feel more emboldened to be outright racist and there seems to be a stoking of those fires both online and on social media and nationally and internationally with governments as well."

Hate in Hamilton

Hamilton has consistently finished first or second when it comes to the highest rate of police-reported hate crimes in the country.

Last year, the service looked into 136 hate and bias incidents, an increase of 18.3 per cent compared to 2016.

Joseph described that jump as an "explosion."

There were 18 per cent more hate and bias incidents investigated by Hamilton police last year than in 2016. (Hamilton Police Service)

It's easy to treat viral videos showing racism as one-offs, but Joseph said each incident shouldn't simply trigger momentary outrage then be forgotten the next time someone spewing hate is caught on camera.

Instead, he said, they should signal just how prevalent racism is in Canada and show officials that more support for initiatives to study and fight back against racism is needed from all levels of government.

"You see something like this that makes those fears a little more tangible. It can happy anywhere, it can happen at any time. Your kids are at risk, your families are at risk of overt acts of violence, even in a Walmart parking lot, and those things are terrifying."

What can you do if you witness a racist confrontation?

Approach the person being victimized and start a conversation. Stay close to them and ask how you can support them. Stay with them until the person threatening them goes away.

Avoid making eye-contact with the attacker or engaging with them.

If the attacker does not back away, consider accompanying the person being targeted to a safer location and staying with them until they let you know that they are OK.

If the person being targeted is at risk of danger, call 911. Your own safety should be your priority. Don't engage in physical altercation.

Try distracting the attacker by making noise and getting attention of other bystanders and witnesses who may help.

Record the incident and study the attacker so you can identify them later. Don't share your recording of the incident on social media without getting consent from the victim.

If you encounter a family member, friend, loved one or acquaintance speaking in a discriminatory way about others, speak up.

-source: Hamilton Anti-Racism Resource Centre