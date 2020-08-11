Warning for St. Catharines residents after 2 raccoons and skunk test positive for rabies

The Lincoln County Humane Society is warning parents and pet owners to be on the lookout after three animals in St. Catharines tested positive for rabies.

Two raccoons and a skunk tested by the humane society in late July and early August came back positive for the virus, according to a media release.

Each of the animals was found in the Glenridge and Old Glenridge areas south of Glendale Avenue.

Niagara Region Public Health says three raccoons have tested positive for rabies in St. Catharines in 2020 so far.

The humane society says the rabid animals don't mean the entire population of animals is infected, but are cautioning residents to be careful when approaching wildlife.

Signs to watch out for include animals acting strangely, including stumbling or falling over, appearing lethargic or curling up in a ball.

"Rabies can be transmitted to humans through the salvia of an infected animal, usually from a bite," states the release.

Pet owners are also reminded to ensure their animals are up to date on their rabies vaccines.

Anyone who spots an animal acting unusually is asked to call the humane society at 905-682-0767.