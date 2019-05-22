Queen Street Access closed after car flips, shatters pole: police

The Queen Street Mountain access has been shut down Wednesday morning after an overnight crash where a vehicle flipped and downed a hydro pole.

It happened just after 1 a.m., in the area of Queen Street South and Amelia Street.

Police say officers arrived at the scene to find a Honda sedan that had flipped onto its roof.

The airbags had gone off, police say, and fluid from the car spilled onto the road.

A large wooden pole had also been downed, police say, leaving wires on the roadway.

One person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Const. Lorraine Edwards said, adding that it was too early in the investigation to say exactly what happened.

Police say they expect the access to be closed until at least mid day.