'Extremely dangerous': 2 males seen throwing objects at vehicles on QEW, police say

Police in Burlington are investigating a video shared on social media they say shows two people throwing what appear to be eggs at vehicles driving by on the QEW.

"This was an extremely dangerous and irresponsible act as vehicles travelling on the QEW are moving at least 100 km/h and this could have caused a motorist to panic and have resulted in a serious traffic collision on the QEW," states Halton Regional Police in a media release.

The service says it was made aware of the video on Sunday.

It shows two "male persons" on South Service Road laughing and throwing objects, which investigators say may have been eggs, at vehicles driving in the eastbound lanes of the highway, according to police.

Halton police say they have some information about the possible identity of the people in the video and are working with the OPP's Burlington detachment to investigate.

The incident is believed to have happened around 3 a.m. Sunday and police are asking anyone, including drivers who were on the eastbound side of the QEW near Guelph Line at that time, to contact them.