Again? Same car? Photos capture another doors open car haul on QEW

Remember that video of a driver carting wood planks on the QEW with the rear doors of their car wide open? Turns out it may not be the first time that has happened this spring.

After CBC News ran that story, Facebook user Jonathan Sutherland sent in photos of what looks like the same car, doing the same thing, in the exact same area of the highway — except this time, carrying what looks like a steel beam in the back.

Sutherland says the photos were taken on April 11, which is exactly three weeks before the second incident occurred.

"I was driving around 120 km/h and he passed me," Sutherland said in a message. "I was thinking he was high on something."

In both cases, the rear driver's side window appears to be discoloured. This photo comes the incident back in April. (Submitted by Jonathan Sutherland)

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said it could have been the same car in both instances, but it's tough to say for sure.

"Who knows?" he said.

The car's licence plate is clear in one video from the May 2 incident shared with CBC News. We have blurred the plate in that image as no charges have been laid.

The make and colour of the car looks to be the same in both incidents — and on both occasions, the rear driver's side window is discoloured.

Multiple people shot photos and video of the car on May 2. (Submitted by Marko Babic)

Schmidt said it would be tough to find the driver in either case without someone sending a photo with a clear shot of the licence plate to police, unless the driver was caught in the act.

The video below shows the incident from May 2. Warning: Video contains coarse language.

Schmidt also advised drivers to never do anything like this.

"If you have to put something in your vehicle that doesn't fit, you need a different vehicle," he said.

"You can't make up these sorts of contraptions to get things home."

adam.carter@cbc.ca