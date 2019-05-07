QEW driver caught on video with car doors open, carting load of wood
'It's just straight out ridiculous,' says OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt
A baffling display of driving was caught on video late last week, with a driver carting a load of wood on the QEW with the rear doors of their car wide open.
In a video posted on Facebook by David Fafinski, the driver can be seen on the highway near the Red Hill Valley Parkway, heading toward the Burlington Skyway bridge.
In addition to the open back doors poking into adjoining lanes, the car's trunk is also propped open, with what looks like a piece of furniture sticking out.
Warning: video contains coarse language
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CBC News that he saw the video for the first time Tuesday morning.
"That's an unsafe vehicle there. Doors open — who knows what could come flying out of there," he said. "That's not anything you ever expect to see on the highway.
"It's just straight out ridiculous."
Schmidt said it's not the first time he's seen something like this on a highway in the area. He once stopped the driver of a two-door sport coupe who was carting a couch with a door hanging open, held down only by a seatbelt, he said.
It's unclear if the driver in this incident will face any ramifications. Schmidt said it's difficult to make out the vehicle's licence plate in the video, and he didn't know if the incident was previously reported to police.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.