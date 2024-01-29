Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Hamilton·Updated

QEW westbound ramp to Brant Street in Burlington, Ont., closed due to police investigation

The Queen Elizabeth Way westbound ramp to Brant Street will be closed for several hours due to an investigation, police said Monday morning. 

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating

Justin Chandler · CBC News ·
Two police officers stand by a pick up truck that has flipped upside down in a roadway. The cabin is compressed.
Police examine a flipped-over truck by the westbound Queen Elizabeth Way ramp to Brant Street in Burlington, Ont., on Monday. (Andrew Collins)

The Queen Elizabeth Way westbound ramp to Brant Street will be closed for several hours due to an investigation, police said Monday morning. 

Halton police responded to a single vehicle rollover on the off ramp shortly before 4 a.m. Monday, a Halton Regional Police Service spokesperson told CBC Hamilton in an email. 

In a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating an incident at the Burlington location. 

Schmidt did not say what led to the closure. Photos from the scene on Monday morning appear to show police examining a flipped-over pickup truck.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police officers, special constables of the Niagara Parks Commission or peace officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or a weapon being fired at someone.

CBC Hamilton requested comment from the SIU, but did not receive a response before publication. 

Schmidt said drivers can expect heavy delays on the highway approaching Brant Street.

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Justin Chandler

Reporter

Justin Chandler is CBC News reporter in Hamilton. He covers all sorts of stories but has a special interest in how public policy affects people. Justin covered current affairs in Hamilton and Niagara for TVO, and has worked on a variety of CBC teams and programs, including As It Happens, Day 6 and CBC Music. He co-hosted Radio Free Krypton on Met Radio. You can email story ideas to justin.chandler(at)cbc(dot)ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now