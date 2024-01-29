QEW westbound ramp to Brant Street in Burlington, Ont., closed due to police investigation

The Queen Elizabeth Way westbound ramp to Brant Street will be closed for several hours due to an investigation, police said Monday morning.

Halton police responded to a single vehicle rollover on the off ramp shortly before 4 a.m. Monday, a Halton Regional Police Service spokesperson told CBC Hamilton in an email.

In a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating an incident at the Burlington location.

Schmidt did not say what led to the closure. Photos from the scene on Monday morning appear to show police examining a flipped-over pickup truck.

Collision: WB <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/QEW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#QEW</a>/Brant St. ramp is closed due to police investigation. All media inquiries should be directed to the <a href="https://twitter.com/SIUOntario?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SIUOntario</a> who have invoked their mandate. The ramp is expected to remain closed for several more hours. ^ks <a href="https://t.co/P12L2JMZKJ">pic.twitter.com/P12L2JMZKJ</a> —@OPP_HSD

The SIU investigates incidents involving police officers, special constables of the Niagara Parks Commission or peace officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or a weapon being fired at someone.

CBC Hamilton requested comment from the SIU, but did not receive a response before publication.

Schmidt said drivers can expect heavy delays on the highway approaching Brant Street.