2 dead and more injured in morning crash on the QEW at Burlington, police say

Two people have died and two others are injured after a crash on the QEW near Burlington this morning that closed the westbound lanes of the highway.

At 5:53 a.m., Burlington OPP say, officers were called to a crash involving three vehicles on the QEW at Brant Street.

Const. Kevin Westhead says two female occupants of one of the vehicles were pronounced dead on scene. They appeared to be the only ones in the vehicle, Westhead says, and investigators believe one was ejected.

Two people were transported to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.

Police have closed the Toronto-bound Brant Street ramp, as well as the westbound lanes, Westhead says. He estimates they will be closed for six to eight hours.