Protesters block streets, Shell terminal to support Wet'suwet'en Nation

A group of protesters blocked both Burlington Street and access to a Shell terminal on Emerald Street North Monday.

In a news release, protesters said they did so in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en people. Members of the Northern B.C. First Nation have protested the construction of a pipeline on their traditional territory in recent months.

"Shell has dreamt up and commissioned this project," protester Trish Mills said, in a statement.

"It's time to start holding everyone connected to and responsible for this project and its continuation accountable until it's stopped."

Shell spokesperson Tara Lemay said in a statement that the Coastal Gaslink pipeline in question is being built and operated by TC Energy to transport natural gas from Northeast B.C. to the LNG Canada facility, of which Shell is a "joint venture participant."

"We respect the rights of individuals to peacefully express their point of view," Lemay said, adding that "significant engagement efforts have resulted in signed agreements with all 20 elected First Nations along the pipeline route, including with elected representatives of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation."

The hereditary chiefs at the Office of the Wet'suwet'en have said the band councils have jurisdiction only over reserve lands, and not over the nation's 22,000 sq. km of traditional territory.

Const. Jerome Stewart of Hamilton police said police were first called to the area around 10:10 a.m.

Protesters were at one point blocking traffic on Burlington Street, but they did eventually leave the roadway, he said.

"It appeared to be peaceful, and just blocking traffic," he said.

"We will continue to monitor and be on scene until it disperses."