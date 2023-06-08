Police are investigating after Pride flags were stolen from four Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic School Board (HWCDSB) schools and two private residences on Hamilton Mountain.

All six flags were stolen over the last six days, police say.

Marnie Jadon, communications manager for the school board, confirmed the flag thefts.

They occurred at:

Regina Mundi Catholic Elementary School.

St. Thérèse of Lisieux Catholic Elementary School.

St. Thomas More Catholic Elementary School.

Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary School.

Police said it's an "assault investigation with evidence of hate motive." Investigators say it's unclear whether the thefts are connected and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

In a news release, Hamilton police said hate crime is unacceptable and can negatively affect communities.

Ontario Catholic school boards debate Pride flags

In recent months, some groups have pushed against Catholic school boards flying rainbow flags for June's Pride month.

At the end of May, York Catholic District School Board in Vaughan, Ont., voted against flying the flag this year, after months of debates by advocates and critics. Some debates became so heated that police were called to three different school board meetings.

In the same week, a video surfaced of Niagara Catholic District School Board (NCDSB) trustee Natalia Benoit comparing the Pride flag to a Nazi flag. Benoit has since denied the comparison, saying "deeply religious children are also being harmed" by debates over whether the Pride flag should be flown or not. She did not elaborate on how they are being harmed.

This year several Catholic school boards in Ontario have debated removing the LGBT+ Pride flag from their schools. (Eduardo Lima/The Canadian Press)

Other Catholic schools in Ontario have meanwhile embraced the Pride flag and its message.

St. Denis Catholic School, part of the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB), raised a Pride flag to show the importance of inclusion and acceptance.

The school also unveiled a permanent Pride flag art installation at the school. "This is an opportunity for us to showcase how Catholicity and love come together," principal Anthony Pauk told CBC News.

Hamilton priest calls flag a message of inclusion, care and support

In Hamilton, the HWCSB marked Pride Month earlier in June by saying the board is "committed to Listening, Prayer and Right Action."

Its schools and board buildings "are welcoming, inclusive and safe places," it said. "Each belongs here."

Father Jarek Pachocki, a priest with St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in downtown Hamilton, told CBC Hamilton he often works with HWCDSB.

In late May used his social media to show support for HWCSB flying the Pride flag.

Flying the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PrideFlag?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PrideFlag</a>🏳️‍🌈 at our schools during the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PrideMonth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PrideMonth</a> sends a simple and profound message: Dear <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LGBTQ?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LGBTQ</a> friends "We care very much. We care about who you are and what you must’ve been going through …from now on you don’t have to go through it all by yourself." <a href="https://twitter.com/TedLasso?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TedLasso</a> <a href="https://t.co/oR3sCrVwfU">pic.twitter.com/oR3sCrVwfU</a> —@jarekpachocki

Pachoki said his work as a member of a religious order means it is his duty to "walk with people on the margins of society," and supporting LGBTQ students is part of that work. He said flying the Pride flag is a message of inclusion, care and support from the school board.

"It's not about any political agenda or anything like that. It's a message of 'We see you, we love you, we care about you,'" he said.

"LGBTQ people have always spoken for themselves, and that can be seen in so many different levels, but I think people who support them, who are allies, we do have to speak."