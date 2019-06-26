Police charge 'helmet guy' with assault over violence at Hamilton Pride

Police have arrested a fourth person in relation to the violence at Hamilton Pride — this time an anti-Pride protester known on social media as "helmet guy."

Police say Christopher Vanderweide, 27, of Kitchener has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon after the June 15 altercation. His bail has been opposed.

Videos have circulated on social media of someone resembling Vanderweide smashing people in the face with a helmet.

Vanderweide was part of a group of religious extremists who went to Gage Park during a Pride celebration June 15. The group held homophobic signs and called to Pride attendees through a speaker. A group of people wearing black clothing and pink masks used a portable barrier to hide the signs, and Pride supporters joined in with signs and noise makers.

Video shows a scuffle breaking out and punches being thrown. Several people were injured, but police say victims haven't cooperated with the investigation so far.

Vanderweide is the fourth arrest so far. The others have been Pride supporters, which has drawn the ire of some LGBTQ Hamiltonians.

Cedar Hopperton, 33, was arrested during a peaceful rally at city hall Saturday for violating parole. Police say Hopperton, who was on parole after a conviction last year for vandalism on Locke Street, was at Pride, although Hopperton's friends and supporters dispute that.

Two other people have turned themselves in for breaching probation and participating in a demonstration that wasn't peaceful. The Tower, an anarchist social space, has said on Facebook that they were associated with the pink-mask counter-protesters.

More to come.