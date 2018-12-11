Premier Doug Ford on hand to celebrate opening of rebuilt Joseph Brant Hospital

Premier Doug Ford was in Burlington Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of the expanded Joseph Brant Hospital — a project largely funded by the previous, Liberal government.

Referred to in a press release as "Ontario's Government for the People ... taking another step toward ending hallway health care for families and patients in Halton Region," the hospital redevelopment includes two new operating rooms, an emergency department and a seven-storey patient tower with 172 in-patient beds.

Under former premier Kathleen Wynne, the provincial government poured more than $300 million into the project, while $60 million came from the city and more than $65 million was raised by the community through a private capital campaign.

Ford, who nonetheless called the project an example of his government living up to its promises, was joined by minister of health, Christine Elliott and minister of infrastructure, Monte McNaughton, for the announcement.

"This is another important step toward making sure everyone in Ontario has access to the high-quality care they expect and deserve," he was also quoted as saying in a press release.

The expanded hospital also adds the following:

36 additional surgical beds.

10 additional critical care beds.

Expanded diagnostic imaging services like X-rays, CT scans and MRIs.

A new and expanded cancer clinic.

Expanded outpatient care programs.

A new post-anesthetic care unit.

A renovated neo-natal intensive care unit.

"People from Burlington and across the entire region are going to benefit from a larger, modern hospital with more single-patient rooms," said Elliott.

"The real key is this project is going to reduce wait times and give patients faster access to quality healthcare in a modern setting."

She also reiterated the government's commitment to creating 15,000 long term care beds over the next five years.

Bright and welcoming

McNaughton said a goal of the new look for the hospital was to shed its institutional feel and replace it with bright colours and natural light to create a place that's warm and welcoming.

Ford said his government is looking to frontline workers for strategies on how to improve the province's health care system. (Premier of Ontario/YouTube)

At one point during his address, Ford stopped flipping through his notes and said he was going "off-script."

He promised his PC government will reverse the traditional government-health care relationship in Ontario.

"It's not the politicians at Queen's Park that should be making the healthcare system, it's the frontline people, the nurses, the doctors … that run the hospital every single day and make a difference."