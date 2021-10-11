This 7-year-old is the new anthem singer for the Hamilton Ticats

Seven-year-old Pranysqa Mishra says she has been singing since the age of three.

Earlier this year, the young Milton, Ont., resident won the job to sing the Canadian national anthem at all seven Hamilton Tiger-Cats home games this season.

Mishra will be singing the anthem for the fourth time when the Toronto Argonauts take on the Tiger-Cats in a Thanksgiving Monday showdown at 4 p.m.

"I love singing a lot," she told CBC Hamilton on Monday, before the kick-off.

Mishra recalled that her first time singing at a Ticats game in September was a mixture of nerves and excitement.

"I felt very nervous at first then when I started singing I felt fine," she said.

Pranysqa Mishra and her mom Priya Mishra at a Ticats game. (Submitted by Pintu Mishra)

It was Mishra's mom, Priya, who sent in an audition tape to the Ticats.

Mishra said when the news came back that she had been selected, she "was very, very excited."

No stranger to the big stage

Mishra's father, Pintu, said prior to becoming the official national anthem singer for the Ticats, Mishra sang the United States national anthem at National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball games.

Pintu said she was also invited by Premier Doug Ford to sing O Canada at a caucus meeting, which she did earlier this year.

Pintu said the entire family is proud of Mishra.

"It feels great especially when we go to these Ticats games and after her singing and she joins us in the stadium to watch the game," he told CBC Hamilton.

"Lots of people when they come to know that, 'Oh she was the same person who was actually singing' … they all like to take pictures with her and also that feels great for her and also boosts her confidence.

"It's a proud moment for me and my wife and even my immediate family," Pintu said.

A big dream

Mishra says she has big goals and dreams for the future.

"My goal is to share a stage with Lady Gaga," she told CBC News.

"I want to share my stage with celebrities like Celine Dion, Lady Gaga and more."