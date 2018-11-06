'Highlight of their year': Why pot-bellied pigs are ravenous for pumpkins

Halloween wasn't even over when Kara Burrow's phone started ringing, overwhelmed with offers of used pumpkins.

Burrow has garnered a reputation for pumpkin recycling — she's known locally as "the pig lady." She runs Ralphie's Retreat, a sanctuary for pot-bellied pigs in St. Williams, Ont., 70 kilometres south of Brantford. She looks after about 100 pigs there and those pigs love pumpkins.

"This is the highlight of their year. This, and watermelon season," she said.

Another truckload drops off a pile of pumpkins for the pigs at Ralphie's Retreat. They sit in a big pile at the back of Burrow's property, where they last until the first frost. (Haydn Watters/CBC)

The pumpkins are dropped off by the truckload and plopped into a big pile at the back of her property.

Before they can be fed to the pigs, the pumpkins have to be smashed into pieces so the pigs can eat what's inside. That's when the pigs start squealing.

"Pigs have an excellent sense of smell," Burrow said. "When they hear a truck pull up, they know something good for them is going to happen, whether it's a belly rub or a treat."

The sanctuary started in 2003 as a place for horses but evolved into one for pot-bellied pigs. Many of the pigs have been by-law violations, taken in and handed over to Burrow by animal control. (Haydn Watters/CBC)

Burrow relies on volunteers to help her feed the hogs, a time-consuming task given each pig gets their own pumpkin.

This year, several community groups have dropped by, including a class from Valley Heights Secondary School in nearby Langton, Ont.

Students carted the pumpkins through the mud, making sure every pig got fed. They followed the sound of squeals — pigs that haven't been fed make a lot of noise.

After a round of smashing, students from Valley Heights Secondary School cart pumpkins into the pig's pen. (Haydn Watters/CBC)

Ann Barren brought a trailer and a truck full of pumpkins, gathered up from all of her neighbours. She lives at a retirement community in Port Rowan, Ont.

"I just put out notices on email and posters saying we're getting pumpkins for piggies and everyone donated them after Halloween," she said.

Barren had her neighbours put their pumpkins at the end of their driveways. "I said we'd pick them up before garbage day," she said.

"I made a list with all the street name and numbers and just kind of scooted around on that kind of system."

Almost all Burrow's pigs love pumpkins, with the exception of Pumbaa. When she puts pumpkins in his pen, Pumbaa turns his nose.

Burrow said he used to belong to a university student who would feed him beer.

"I suspect Pumbaa's diet was a little different to most pigs so he's got special taste."

A student from Valley Heights passes a pumpkin to Burrow. She was trudging through the mud to feed the harder to reach pigs at the back of the sanctuary. (Haydn Watters/CBC)

When it comes to pumpkins, each pig has a different eating method. Some eat the full pumpkin. Others eat the flesh from inside. Certain pigs just eat the pumpkin seeds.

It makes a mess — but Burrow doesn't mind.

"It's got a lot of vitamins and minerals in it as well. They enjoy eating it but most importantly it keeps them regular," she said. "It also helps their tummy when they aren't feeling well."

Locally, Burrow is known as the 'pig lady', a nickname she feels good about. 'I feel very lucky to be able to live this life with these animals. They are amazing.' (Haydn Watters/CBC)

Burrow figures she'll go through hundreds of pumpkins before the first frost hits.

"There is a reason for the expression eat like a pig. Pigs will eat and eat and eat so if it's there, they will eat it."