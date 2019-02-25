Skip to Main Content
Cleanup begins in Port Dover after windstorm floods roads and homes
The wind warning that covered all of southern Ontario was cancelled Monday morning, but a blowing snow advisory remains in effect.

A 77-year-old woman was rescued Sunday after her home was surrounded by water

The water and ice have started to recede in Port Dover after Sunday's wind storm. (OPP/Twitter)

Roads are open and the cleanup continues in Port Dover now that the ice and frigid water that flooded a handful of homes during the windstorm has receded.

Wicked winds gusting over 100 km/h battered the community along Lake Erie for much of the day Sunday. At one point, emergency crews had to use a rubber dinghy to rescue a 77-year-old woman whose home had been surrounded by water.

On Monday morning OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said the water had finally gone down enough for roads to be re-opened so the cleanup can being.

In a video he posted to Twitter a front-end loader could be seen clearing large hunks of snow and ice off the pier.

"It looks totally different today than it did yesterday," he said. "Roadways are open in Port Dover. The water has receded."

Sanchuk pointed out it's still "very gusty" in Port Dover and cautioned travellers to be careful and take their time — especially on the back roads.

"If you are driving today be prepared, you may run into visibility issues, whiteout conditions," he said. "Make sure you realize that the snow blowing across the roadway is turning to ice, so be prepared to slow down."

