Cleanup begins in Port Dover after windstorm floods roads and homes

Roads are open and the cleanup continues in Port Dover now that the ice and frigid water that flooded a handful of homes during the windstorm has receded.

Wicked winds gusting over 100 km/h battered the community along Lake Erie for much of the day Sunday. At one point, emergency crews had to use a rubber dinghy to rescue a 77-year-old woman whose home had been surrounded by water.

Norfolk County firefighters assisted OPP with helping a woman from her Port Dover home this afternoon after high winds caised significant flooding on River Drive & several other streets in the area. Quick response & another great job by our crews. <a href="https://t.co/uQcPiRZpy3">pic.twitter.com/uQcPiRZpy3</a> —@NorfolkCoFire

On Monday morning OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said the water had finally gone down enough for roads to be re-opened so the cleanup can being.

In a video he posted to Twitter a front-end loader could be seen clearing large hunks of snow and ice off the pier.

Clean up in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PortDover?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PortDover</a> continues. <a href="https://t.co/E7TeLJInil">https://t.co/E7TeLJInil</a> —@OPP_WR

"It looks totally different today than it did yesterday," he said. "Roadways are open in Port Dover. The water has receded."

A wind warning that covered all of southern Ontario was cancelled Monday morning, but a blowing snow advisory remains in effect.

Don't ever underestimate <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MotherNature?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MotherNature</a>. Water has receded and the clean up continues for affected homeowners in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PortDover?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PortDover</a>.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NorfolkOPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NorfolkOPP</a> ^es <a href="https://t.co/3D3FHNKJTR">pic.twitter.com/3D3FHNKJTR</a> —@OPP_WR

Sanchuk pointed out it's still "very gusty" in Port Dover and cautioned travellers to be careful and take their time — especially on the back roads.

"If you are driving today be prepared, you may run into visibility issues, whiteout conditions," he said. "Make sure you realize that the snow blowing across the roadway is turning to ice, so be prepared to slow down."