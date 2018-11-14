Feds pledge $17.7M for Hamilton port modernization

The federal government has earmarked $17.7 million for Hamilton's port, in support of port authority's $35.45 million Westport modernization project.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau was in Hamilton this week to announce the funding.

The port authority says the project will help its lands be used more efficiently, and be reconfigured to create "new employment land development parcels" and allow for new transportation infrastructure.

"This project will increase employment, add to the municipal tax base, and green the transitional areas between the port and the surrounding neighbourhood," said Mayor Fred Eisenberger, in a statement.

"This investment is an example of how our port, federal government and city are working together to grow and diversify Hamilton's economy now and for the future."

This is where the Westport development will be located. (Hamilton Port Authority)

The port authority says its plan for Westport is to create a "multi-modal transportation hub." As it stands, not all areas of the Westport zone are accessible by rail from other areas of the port.

"This project is important because the Port of Hamilton is virtually out of room to grow, yet has unmet demand from users who want to invest in trade-oriented business in Ontario," said Ian Hamilton, President and CEO of the Hamilton Port Authority.

"Improvements to the Westport area will optimize the port's current footprint, create new development parcels, and help Canadian companies get their goods to global markets."

The port says it expects work on the project to be done by the end of 2020.