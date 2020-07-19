Public data on suspended police officers varies in Ontario. Experts say that needs to change

A police constable in Brantford, Ont., has been on a paid suspension since Oct. 18, CBC Hamilton has learned — but Brantford Police Service won't name the officer who makes $95,500 per year or say why they are suspended.

Hamilton Police Service currently has six police officers suspended and disclosed when they were suspended, but did not disclose the officer's names and the reason behind the suspensions.

Halton Police Service also revealed the number of suspended officers, but no other details.

Niagara Police Service, meanwhile, won't say how many of its police officers were suspended last year and says anyone wanting that information needs to file a freedom-of-information request.

The varying levels of detail some Ontario police services provide has privacy experts, police researchers and a former police sergeant saying the public should have more information on suspended officers in Ontario — the only province or territory in Canada where suspended police officers get paid.

Former sergeant and privacy commissioner weigh in

Police officers have been suspended for numerous reasons, ranging from internal corruption and abuse of power to crimes against citizens like planting evidence during investigations and assault.

One expert says the nature of police work means the public should have a right to know more about any punitive actions taken against service members.

Stephen Metelsky, a criminology professor at Mohawk College in Hamilton and a retired police sergeant, said the public should know the names of suspended police officers in all cases.

"The police have such a high-profile job," Metelsky said. "Any regular citizen that gets arrested or charged, if they're over the age of 18, their name is going to be, for the most part, published in the paper."

Ann Cavoukian, the province's former privacy commissioner, said she thinks the public should know all information about suspended police officers — except for their names.

She said an important consideration would be whether police officers are told upon their hiring that their names would be publicized if suspended.

Ann Cavoukian, the former privacy commissioner of Ontario, says police officers have a right to privacy and their names shouldn't necessarily be released if they've been suspended. (Joe Fiorino/CBC)

The office of Ontario's information and privacy commissioner (IPC) didn't say whether police services should or shouldn't openly name suspended officers when asked by CBC Hamilton.

IPC said institutions should "adopt open information practices and, where possible, make information readily available outside of the formal freedom of information process."

"These laws are not intended to replace other less formal ways of providing the public with information about, for example, how public money is spent and how government bodies hold themselves accountable, including in relation to their employees," said the office.

The IPC said there are exemptions under freedom-of-information laws institutions can use to refuse disclosing names as it may invade an individual's privacy. That said, if there's enough of a public interest, the officer's right to privacy can be overridden.

When do suspended officers get named?

Police services do reveal the names of suspended officers in some cases.

Hamilton police, for example, have publicly named several suspended officers in recent years when they have faced criminal charges.

A recent case includes Acting Sgt. Brian Wren, who pleaded guilty this month to assault after reportedly stomping and kicking an Indigenous man's head 13 times during an arrest.

However, a 47-year-old veteran Hamilton police officer charged with assault, choking and mischief in 2021 didn't get named to protect the victim's identity.

Police officers facing misconduct allegations get named when the Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD) shares the results of hearings held under the Police Services Act, but those officers are not necessarily suspended.

For example, Hamilton police Const. Ian Milburn pleaded guilty to discreditable conduct in November after pleading guilty to an assault in 2021. He was given a a six-month demotion and was placed on probation for 18 months.

He's named on the OIPRD website but was assigned to do administrative duties when he was charged, instead of being suspended.

Police researchers wants more transparency

Researchers who spoke to CBC Hamilton said police services need to be more transparent, but some are not advocating for naming all suspended police officers.

"Some of the offences are very small and not consequential to public debates about policing," said Ted Rutland, an associate professor at Concordia University who researches policing in Canadian cities.

Rutland said they should be named when they harm a citizen.

Rutland said there should be standardization across police services and disclosure shouldn't be voluntary. The public data, he said, could allow the public to hold police accountable.

A man holds an image of George Floyd at a vigil on the second anniversary of the death of Floyd, a black man who was killed in 2020 by white police officer Derek Chauvin by kneeling on his neck, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Eric Miller (Eric Miller/Reuters)

Patrick Watson, an assistant professor of criminology at Wilfrid Laurier University, said the federal and provincial governments should adopt legislation similar to the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in the U.S.

The act , among other things, seeks to create a registry to compile data on complaints and records of police misconduct.

It is named after Floyd, whose death at the hands of police in 2020 has since prompted greater scrutiny of police actions and budgets, including in Ontario cities like Hamilton.

"It would be nice to see the province recognize that the institution of policing is very unique in our society, and … requires slightly more transparency than other sections of the bureaucracy," Watson said.

Kevin Walby, an associate professor of criminal justice at the University of Winnipeg, said at the very least, police and governments should be sharing information about the number of officers suspended.

"The data is already usually there, it's just a matter of putting it into a portal where people can access it," he said.

"We're already paying … we shouldn't have to dig around and beg."