Hamilton police officer charged with assault after video shows lunge at woman

A Hamilton police officer has been charged with assault after a video that circulated online appears to show him lunging at a woman.

On Feb. 11 at roughly 4:30 p.m. ET, two officers responded to a dispute between a landlord and a tenant near King Street East and Sherman Avenue, police say.

Surveillance footage appears to show what happened next.

In the video, two masked, uniformed officers are shown at the door of a basement unit of a home asking to speak with the tenant.

One officer appears to point at the camera before speaking with the resident, who has the door cracked open.

The footage shows the resident — a woman who is transgender and has disabilities — telling the officer her neighbour has made a complaint against her.

She also says he is the superintendent and he made past complaints about her.

In the video, she says the neighbour is trying to allow renovations that are contrary to the zoning of the home and he is trying to evict her. The superintendent is "harassing his tenant and making it construed to be the opposite," she says.

"Can I finish my sentence?" one officer says. "If you damage his property, you are going to be arrested."

The woman says she didn't damage any property: "Please don't speak to me like that."

In a raised voice, the officer says, "I'll just speak over you because clearly you're unreasonable and you don't listen.

"If you damage his property, you are going to be arrested. So do not damage anything. Is that clear? Thank you."

Court date set for officer

In the video, the woman says she understands and, as the officers are leaving, adds, "Enjoy your bullying of a position."

That's when the officer appears to turn and lunge toward the woman as she quickly shuts the door.

The video shows him looking at the other officer and laughing as they leave.

At the time, the mayor called the video "concerning" and police launched an investigation.

Police now say Const. Ian Milburn has been charged with Level 1 assault.

His first court appearance is scheduled for July 13.

Police say Milburn has been placed on administrative duties and will have no contact with the public.

Woman wants officer off force

The woman in the video said in an interview Thursday afternoon that police told her the accused officer said he meant no harm.

CBC News has agreed to withhold the woman's name because she is concerned for her safety.

She said she hopes the officer is removed from the Hamilton Police Service.

"I don't think he is safe to interact with the public, I don't think this is a matter of retraining," she said.

"I've been traumatized."