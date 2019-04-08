Police looking for help in St. Patrick's Day assault in St. Catharines

Police are looking for help identifying the suspect in an assault at a bar in St. Catharines on St. Patrick's Day.

Niagara Regional Police say it happened at the Twelve Mile Lounge.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, about six feet one inches tall, 250 pounds, with a short buzzed haircut and scruffy beard.

He was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans at the time of the alleged incident.