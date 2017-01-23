Police investigating downtown Brantford shooting

Brantford police are investigating after a 23-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Officers responded to reports of a suspected gunshot in an alley behind a Dalhousie Street building between King and Queen Streets around 4:30 a.m.

As police continued to investigate they received a second call about a 23-year-old man at a different location who had a gunshot wound.

"The male was transported to hospital for medical treatment due to the severity of the injury," stated the service in a media release.

The major crime unit is continuing to investigate, but police say they believe the two incidents are related and that the shooting was not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-756-0113 ext. 2266.