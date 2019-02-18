Police identify suspect in gunfire driver road rage Highway 403

Hamilton Police have identified 22-year-old Payton Kellam Brush as a suspect in last Wednesday's road rage incident. Kellam is described as being 6 feet tall and 230 lbs.

Police say in a press release he "has ties to Brantford and Hamilton."

Last Wednesday police said that someone shot several rounds at another car while driving eastbound on Highway 403.

The victim followed the driver off the highway onto the Lincoln Alexander Parkway toward the area of Fortissimo Drive and Connell Crescent to try and get the suspect's license plate.

Police say the person hit the breaks at that point. He got out of his car and started walking towards the victim's car while shooting another round of gunshots, police say.

Kellam should be considered armed and dangerous, police say.

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911 immediately, and warn that nobody approaches him.