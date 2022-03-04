Hamilton ICU nurse polar plunges to fund the dying wishes of palliative care patients

Most cold mornings at sunrise this year, you can find a Hamilton nurse in the frigid waters of Lake Ontario, swimming in honour of her dying patients.

Yulia Shevchenko has pledged to go for an icy swim 333 times this year to raise money in support of palliative care patients, to give them a little more peace in their final moments.

The money that Shevchenko hopes to raise will contribute to the 3 Wishes Project at St.Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton, where she has worked for the past 12 years. That project gives health-care providers the resources to personalize a patient's care at the end of their lives.

"I'm trying to give back so that nurses and other health-care professionals can provide more of that humanistic care and have some more funds to help provide that," Shevchenko said.

Working in the St. Joe's ICU has been even more stressful during the pandemic, Shevchenko said.

Some friends of hers introduced her to the "polar plunge" — also known as cold exposure therapy — that involves swimming in cold temperatures, which some people do for better mental health.

"The whole reason why I started polar dipping was my work in intensive care," Shevchenko said.

"The past year was a very hard time for intensive care units because of COVID-19."

Shevchenko said for herself and many health-care professionals, it has been a "mentally draining" time and her cold water experiences are helping her to cope better.

"Last February I literally stopped sleeping," she said. "That's how bad it was."

Neala Hoad is a fellow ICU nurse with Shevchenko and works as a part-time expansion coordinator for 3 Wishes Project.

"As an ICU nurse and just coming out of the major waves of the pandemic, I can really relate to what Yulia experienced," Hoad said.

"My colleagues and I are also happy that someone can explain the way things have been but also raise awareness about 3 Wishes at the same time."

Done 50 so far this year

Through fundraising initiatives in support of the project, like the one that Shevchenko has taken on, Hoad said St. Joe's staff hope to expand the program throughout the hospital.

Chronicling her journey on social media, Shevchenko posts videos and photos of her cold-water swims. So far this year, she's done 50.

"I'm not telling everyone to go jump in the cold lake," she said. Swimming in the icy waters, she said, requires taking precautions.

"I heard it was hard, but it made me feel alive, made me feel better, made me happier," Shevchenko said.

It helped her to normalize her sleep again and connect with nature on a different level, which she says has been meaningful to her.

Yulia Shevchenko will take 333 icy swims this year. (Yulia Shevenko)

"By collecting this money for 3 Wishes, I'm trying to give back to a hospital that supported me, my coworkers and patients," Shevchenko said.

Through the 3 Wishes Project, nurses and health-care providers in the ICU arrange time for palliative care patients to visit with their loved ones or experience their final days in a way that is meaningful to them.

One last walk in the garden

Shevchenko said sometimes that means a visit for the patients from family members for a movie night, allowing a family pet to come visit them or figuring out a way to take an ICU patient out for a walk in the garden.

"We've taken someone outside from an ICU bed on a ventilator outside. That's a big deal," she said. "It's not easy. The patient has to be on the ventilator with a few people around to help carry them to the garden."

The ICU nurse said that it is mostly about connections and uniting people around these patients in their final days, which has had its own barriers during the pandemic due to restrictions.

"Everything was on hold because there was no visiting," Shevchenko said.

"But we were able to buy iPads using 3 Wishes funds and they were used for Zoom meetings with family so the families stayed connected," she said.

Letting family say goodbye

This allowed family members to see their loved ones even if they could not communicate due to being on a ventilator, she said.

However, this also meant that Shevchenko and her coworkers were called to help set up these lines of communication for family members who were kept from being there in person to say goodbye.

"It was devastating watching the death on a Zoom meeting. It just blew my mind and felt absolutely unreal," Shevchenko said.

Her experience with polar dipping has given her something to hold onto, and she said she hopes that giving back to this project can help patients and their families do the same.

Community members looking to support the ICU nurse as she takes on this chilly challenge can donate via the St. Joseph's Healthcare Foundation website.