Goodbye soccer fans, hello pot producers: Players Paradise sold to cannabis company

There'll be grass on the field at Players Paradise this winter — but definitely no kids playing ball.

The Stoney Creek sports complex has been sold to a marijuana producer, as Canada is on the verge of pot legalization this fall.

"Players Paradise was approached by a real estate investment firm who has partnered with Green Relief, a medical cannabis company," said Cheryl Willberg, spokesperson for Players Paradise. "They were looking for a facility in a specific geographic area with unique structural needs and required quick possession of the facility."

The sports complex is closing its doors as of Oct. 31 — and that's leaving some organizations scrambling.

Sam Disanto, the president of the Saltfleet Stoney Creek Soccer Club, told CBC News that the owner of the complex issued a notice late last week that Players Paradise had been sold.

Saltfleet, which had been based out of the complex for about ten years, has around 3,000 members there in programs ranging from youth soccer to elite teams.

This building was full. It was benefiting a lot of people within the community. - Sam Disanto, president of the Saltfleet Stoney Creek Soccer Club

Now, Saltfleet has been told they have 30 days to relocate, Disanto said, adding he was "blindsided" by the sale.

"It's pretty shocking," he said.

Laurie Petrou's ten-year-old son plays for a Saltfleet team. She said she is immensely frustrated by the sale.

"If there was one hockey rink sold to a cannabis producer, there would be national outrage," she said.

"It just feels like a slap in the face."

Saltfleet Stoney Creek Soccer Club had been operating out of Player's Paradise for about ten years. (Playersparadisesoccer.com)

Local cannabis companies are ramping up quickly as Canada's legalization date of Oct. 17 approaches. There's a push to hire growers, as well as technical and administrative staff. Data on legalized weed sales suggest retail value of some $2 billion in the first year in Ontario.

It's a big business, and one that requires plenty of space. Radicle Inc., another production facility in the city with government contracts, told CBC News in a previous interview that it is looking to expand to a 150,000 square foot facility.

Space is something Players Paradise has. The company's website describes the building as a "state-of-the-art indoor sports facility" with "the latest in turf technology, 52-foot ceilings and premium amenities." The fields consist of a FIFA approved 200-foot by 360-foot field that can be broken out into four playing fields of 90 feet by 200 feet.

A 10,000 gallon tank was buried under the parking lot of the facility with a collection system in place to gather rainwater and recycle it throughout the building's toilets.



The building's rubber infill turf system is made from recycled tires that have been broken down, cryogenically frozen, and then turned into turf.

On top of Saltfleet, Players Paradise included tenants like Absolute Soccer, Global Fitness and GPS Academy.

Disanto said Saltflet's programming will likely have to be scaled down this fall, as the group scrambles to find new office space, and places for kids to play in local gyms.

"This building was full. It was benefiting a lot of people within the community," Disanto said.

"It's tough to accept."

