Funeral today for Niagara-on-the-Lake family who died in Maine plane crash

Funerals will be held today for three members of a prominent family from Ontario's Niagara region who died last month in a small-plane crash in Maine.

Joe and Anita Robertson, both 58, and their 24-year-old daughter Laura died July 30 while aboard Joe's personal plane on a flight from Pembroke, Ont. near their cottage, bound for Charlottetown, PEI.

An investigation is under way into what prompted Robertson to attempt the emergency landing that saw him crash into a field near the airport in Greenville, Maine.

The National Transportation Safety Agency reported that Joe Robertson alerted air traffic controllers about losing power, but there have been no conclusions.

Visitation and funeral services will be held today at Brock University in St. Catharines for the family known for their philanthropy since selling a multi-million-dollar dental supply company in 1998.

Laura Robertson worked at Brock University and was a volunteer firefighter in Niagara-on-the-Lake. She graduated from the University of British Columbia.

The Robertsons are survived by two adult sons in the Toronto area.