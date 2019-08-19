Owners of flower farm ravaged by fire moved to tears by damage, overcome by support

The family that owns a St. Catharines, Ont., flower farm that was devastated by fire over the weekend says photos of the charred wreckage bring them to tears.

But, the Sikkings say they're also overcome by the generosity of their community and say they're determined to rise from the ashes.

"It's hard to breathe at times, but seeing the donations we have received from friends, family and strangers are beyond words. We cannot thank the community enough for their generosity," explained Kristen Sikking in a statement.

Friends, family and strangers have been so giving, in fact, the Sikkings say they no longer need clothes and toiletries to be dropped off as they already have more than enough for both their migrant and local staff.

Volunteers sort through donated items for Pioneer Flower Farms workers following the fire. The Sikking family says they're thankful to everyone who has been supporting them, but they have enough clothes and toiletries. (Colin Côté-Paulette/CBC)

They're planning to give any other items they gather to Community Care — an organization that supplies the less fortunate with goods to meet their basic needs.

The massive blaze at Pioneer Family Farms was sparked Friday night and burned throughout the weekend.

By the time it was beat down it had caused air quality concerns and heavily damaged a structure about 650,000 to 700,000 square feet in size that included a series of greenhouses and outbuildings.

The flames spread to about four or five residential buildings where the workers, about 25 of them, were living. It was contained after several hours, but crews were still on the scene Monday trying to extinguish isolated hot spots.

No one was hurt, but the fire left some employees with only what they had on their back — and without a home.

'Our workers are family'

The family says financial support been pouring in, too.

A GoFundMe campaign has already raised more than $6,000 of its $10,000 goal and a separate fundraiser for the migrant workers who laboured on the farm has hit $1,045 on Facebook.

We assure you all funds will be divided [among] our staff to ensure their families are taken care of," wrote Sikking in the statement, adding the family is very grateful for all of the support.

"Our workers are family who have been apart of our team for many years, and we will continue to support their future employment."

Despite the "heart-wrenching time," Sikking said the family is determined to fight back after the fire.

"If you know the boys, Henk Jr, Peter and their father Henk Sr., you know they are hard working leaders who will rise through these ashes," she explained.

In the meantime, the family has one request.

"Please go to your local grocery store and buy sunflowers to brighten your homes for us," said Sikking. "We will be shipping more bunches in the coming days and we appreciate you supporting our customers in the weeks and months ahead."