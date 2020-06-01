St. Catharines greenhouse says at least 20 workers have tested positive for COVID-19

A St. Catharines greenhouse says at least 20 of its workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

A post shared on the Pioneer Flower Farms Facebook page Saturday states "an offshore employee" showed symptoms that prompted a test for COVID-19 two weeks ago.

The flower growers say that person was sent off the property and into self-isolation, but later that same week two other workers also appeared to have symptoms and tested positive for the virus.

All employees were asked to get tested on May 29 "as we wanted to put preventative measures in place to stop the spread of asymptomatic employees," says the farm.

More than 80 workers were tested between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, according to the post.

"Testing results ... have confirmed that the spread of COVID-19 has indeed been through the greenhouse at 1900 Seventh Street, with 18 more positive minimum to asymptomatic cases," it reads, adding that before testing took place the farm's owners pledged to pay their workers during self-isolation.

"We will keep our word to pay these individuals as they enter into their isolation for the next two weeks," the post adds.

The greenhouse notes it has followed the Ministry of Health's guidelines throughout the pandemic and that preventative measures were in place before the outbreak began.

The number of transmission at the farm is high, the post acknowledges, but says staff are "relieved" most of the tests were negative and cites that fact as evidence their efforts to curb the spread are working.

"We will do our part to slow the spread and reduce the numbers being exposed by keeping the employees infected in isolation and bringing them their essentials during the next two weeks," the post states.

"As you know this is not something we can run from, but simply try to reduce the spread and localize it to our farm.