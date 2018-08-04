Pilot, 72, suffers minor injuries when small plane crashes, flips on landing

A pilot, 72, suffered only minor injuries when his single engine Cessna plane crashed upon landing and flipped over in a farmer's field southwest of Hamilton on Friday night.

Police were called to the field near Byerlay Side Road in Norfolk County, east of the town of Tillsonburg, at about 8 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release on Saturday.

Paramedics treated the pilot, of Elgin County, at the scene, police said.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been called in to investigate the crash.