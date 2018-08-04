Pilot, 72, suffers minor injuries when small plane crashes, flips on landing
A pilot, 72, suffered only minor injuries when his single engine Cessna plane crashed upon landing and flipped over in a farmer's field southwest of Hamilton on Friday night.
Paramedics treated the man at the scene, Ontario Provincial Police say
Police were called to the field near Byerlay Side Road in Norfolk County, east of the town of Tillsonburg, at about 8 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release on Saturday.
Paramedics treated the pilot, of Elgin County, at the scene, police said.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been called in to investigate the crash.