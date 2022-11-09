2 former employees of Peel Children's Aid Society, including finance director, charged with fraud

Peel Regional Police says the former finance director and former property maintenance coordinator at Peel Children's Aid Society (CAS) have been charged with fraud.

CAS conducted an internal investigation and fired both employees after suspecting them of fraud before contacting officers in July, according to police.

"The investigation suggests that the pair were working together, and it is alleged that they defrauded the Peel C.A.S. of more than a quarter of a million dollars," reads a media release from police.

On Monday, police arrested and charged the former finance director, a 43-year-old Hamilton man, and the former property maintenance coordinator, a 46-year-old Acton, Ont., man.

The Hamilton man is charged with seven counts of fraud over $5,000 and five counts of uttering forged documents.

The Acton man is charged with three counts of uttering forged documents.

Police say they will both appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Jan. 2.