Pedestrian dead after struck by vehicle during Burlington pig plant protest

A animal activist protest in Burlington has turned deadly after Halton police say a vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian.

Police are investigating on Harvester Road, between Appleby Line and South Service Road, in front of Fearman's Pork Inc., a meat processing plant.

Video viewed by CBC News shows activists from Toronto Pig Save at a planned protest outside the facility at roughly 10 a.m. In the video, demonstrators feed pigs inside the metal trailers attached hauled by trucks entering the slaughterhouse.

More video appears to show the victim lying beneath one of the trucks.

The activist group made an appeal online, asking members to bring candles to the scene due to a "serious incident."

Police said the collision reconstruction unit will be investigating on scene for several hours.

The pig plant has been the site of previous protests hosted by Toronto Pig Save.

Its co-founder, Anita Krajnc was previously embroiled in a trial after being charged with mischief for trying to feed pigs entering the facility, but was found not guilty.

More to come.