St. Catharines naming Lakeside Park pavilion after late Rush drummer Neil Peart

The city of St. Catharines, Ont., is naming a local pavilion after late Rush drummer Neil Peart and considering other ways to honour his legacy.

The acclaimed percussionist, who died in January at age 67, was born in Hamilton and grew up in St. Catharines.

He was the primary lyricist for Rush and co-wrote the progressive-rock group's 1975 song Lakeside Park in honour of the region.

Earlier this year, the southern Ontario city asked for submissions for a name for the pavilion at Lakeside Park in the local community of Port Dalhousie.

The submissions were whittled down to two finalists — Peart's moniker, along with "Lakeside Park Pavilion."

A public vote between the two suggestions determined the Neil Peart Pavilion at Lakeside Park as the favourite and city council approved the choice earlier this week.

The vote was "overwhelmingly in support of the internationally renowned musician Neil Peart," Mayor Walter Sendzik said in a Twitter video Thursday.

It's "a fitting, fitting name for an amazing individual who has done so much for music, not just here in Canada but around the world."

A tribute concert for Peart, A Night for Neil, was scheduled for May 16, but has been moved to Oct. 17 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.