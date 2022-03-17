NDP says Paul Miller can't run for party in 2022, citing 'unacceptable' information

The Ontario NDP says it will not allow four-term Hamilton MPP Paul Miller to run for the party in the upcoming election, citing "unacceptable" information uncovered during vetting.

NDP leader Andrea Horwath issued a brief statement Thursday afternoon saying Miller, who represents Hamilton East -Stoney Creek, will not be permitted to run as a candidate for the party in 2022.

"I've been informed of the new information uncovered during that vetting process, and find it to be clearly unacceptable," Horwath said. "Therefore I have removed Mr. Miller from the Ontario NDP caucus."

The party did not immediately respond to a request for more information about what was discovered during the vetting process.

Miller also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

He was first elected in 2007 and has held onto his seat since.

Miller is a former steelworker who became a labour leader with the United Steel Workers. He also served as a Stoney Creek councillor for six years before becoming an MPP.

Miller has attracted some controversy in the party locally. In a 2018, former employee Todd White filed a complaint with Ontario's human rights tribunal, alleging Miller had bullied employees, made racist, sexiest and homophobic comments, and abused office resources to campaign.

White was an active party volunteer, and at the time, chair of the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board.

Miller ran for the party in the election that June and won with 51.15 per cent of the vote.

More to come.