Ward 4 set to pay homage to Pat Quinn with 'new look' Parkdale Arena

The City of Hamilton is set to honour former NHL player, coach and general manager Pat Quinn with a "new look" and re-dedication ceremony at the Pat Quinn Arena (formerly the Parkdale Arena).

The city is inviting people to see the renovated arena, where Quinn once played, on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The event will pay homage to Quinn, who was born in Hamilton and died at the age of 71 in 2014 after a long illness.

A banner hoisted at the arena — located at 1770 Main St. E. — in 2005 vanished earlier this year, according to a statement the Ward 4 office, where the arena resides.

"After learning about the missing banner, the community rallied together," read the statement.

The statement said Quinn's journey reinforced "local talent can shine globally."

Jim Tatti, the host of Maple Leafs/Raptors on TSN Radio, will be the master of ceremonies. The rededication will also host "several hockey players and esteemed personalities from the industry," according to the statement.

Quinn was a co-owner of the Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League. He was the Hockey Hall of Fame's chairman of the board as well as a longtime member of its selection committee.

He played parts of nine NHL seasons as a defenceman with Toronto, Vancouver and Atlanta and was known for his imposing size and toughness.

He ended his playing career after an ankle injury during the 1976-77 season and started coaching the Philadelphia Flyers. He coached five different teams over 20 NHL seasons.

He was also the head coach of the Canadian team that won the Olympic men's title in 2002 in Salt Lake City, a first in 50 years.

Quinn told CBC Hamilton in 2012 winning that medal was one of the most powerful moments he's ever felt.

"Nothing could replicate that," he said then.

He won two top coach awards and served as the general manger of the Canucks and the Maple Leafs.

In 2012, he was appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada for his contributions to hockey.

"Whenever I'd hear the Order of Canada as a youngster I'd think 'they're someone's hero,'" Quinn said in a phone interview in 2012.

"This is one of those quiet little serious moments, for me to be someone's hero."