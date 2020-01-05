Trial for 2 paramedics charged in Yosif Al-Hasnawi case delayed until April
Steven Snively, Christopher Marchant charged with failing to provide necessaries of life to slain 19-year-old
The trial of two men who were paramedics when they were charged in relation to the 2017 death of Good Samaritan Yosif Al-Hasnawi was set to start this month in Hamilton, but has been delayed until April.
But their lawyers are still reviewing disclosure, said Marchant's lawyer, Jeffrey Manishen.
Manishen said he and Snively's lawyer, Michael DelGobbo, received "volumes of additional materials," including notes and audio from witness interviews, two days before Christmas. So they need more time to review it.
A new start date has been set for April 6.
Snively, of Hamilton, and Marchant, of Whitby, Ont., were Hamilton paramedics the night of Dec. 2, 2017. They were called around 9 p.m. ET to the area of Sanford and Main streets, where 19-year-old Al-Hasnawi had been shot once in the abdomen.
Witnesses at the time said paramedics and some spectators appeared to believe Al-Hasnawi had been shot with a BB gun. Witnesses said the paramedics appeared to be laughing and telling Al-Hasnawi he was overreacting.
Al-Hasnawi had been attending a religious ceremony at a mosque when he stepped out for a break and saw two men accosting a vulnerable older man. He called out to the pair, who crossed the street, and had a tense conversation with them. The pair ran and Al-Hasnawi chased them.
Dale King fired a hollow-point bullet from a .22-calibre Derringer. A jury recently found King not guilty of second-degree murder by reason of self-defence.
