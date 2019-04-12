Skip to Main Content
Police to provide update on drug trafficking ring involving outlaw bikers
Hamilton

Police from across Ontario are set to provide details Wednesday on a 14-month investigation into a drug trafficking network involving members of outlaw motorcycle gangs.
Police are set to release details on a 14-month investigation into drug trafficking involving members of outlaw motorcycle gangs. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC)

The OPP's organized crime enforcement bureau, along with police from Niagara, Sudbury and Ottawa will discuss the multi-jurisdictional probe into cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl during a media conference at Niagara Regional Police Headquarters at 12:05 p.m.

Provincial police say the network was made up of biker gang members who trafficked the drugs throughout the Niagara, Sudbury and Ottawa regions.

The RCMP define an outlaw motorcycle gang as any group of riders and supporters who band together, follow an organization's set of rules and engage in criminal activities. Biker gangs are considered a branch of organized crime and the RCMP says they exist in every Canadian province.

